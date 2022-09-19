Rodney Berman calls for a Tshifhiwa Munyai v Lusanda Kominisi rematch

Johannesburg - Golden Gloves Promotions (GGP) boss Rodney Berman is going to approach the camps of both Lusanda Kominisi and Tshifhiwa Munyai to discuss a potential rematch of the South African Lightweight championship. Kominisi dethroned Munyai via a controversial unanimous points decision in the main undercard fight of GGP's 'Lights Out' box and dine bill at Emperor's Palace on Saturday night.

"I would like to do a rematch of the Kominisi,/Munyai fight. That judge who scored it 117-110 should be sanctioned because there's no ways that could have been the case. Kominisi was dropped yet that scoring suggests he won nine of the 12 rounds, that's just not possible," Berman contested. And he was right, for even Kominisi himself expressed surprise at the outcome while Munyai collapsed to the canvass having earlier shouted 'and still...' as he had his gloves taken off prior to the result announcement which saw Duncan Pollock going 'and the new...'. The other judges scored the bout 114-113 and 115-112 for the Eastern Cape boxer.

Kominisi was tearful during the post fight interview and admitted he did not think he had done enough to win. "I am going to be honest, in my mind I thought the fight was a draw. I felt there were rounds that I gave away. But I am not a judge." As a challenger, Kominisi started the more aggressive as Munyai invomprehensively took his time to get into the clash. The champion fought on the back foot, allowing the man they call The Mexican to dictate terms and score somewhat freely in the initial three rounds.

Kominisi though was guilty of getting his opponent down to the canvass by pushing him on the back of the head. It must be said though that Munyai crouched way too low during close quarters confrontations. The referee had issued numerous warnings to Kominisi to stop pushing and even treated to deduct a point. He was fair though to warn Munyai from bending too low, a ploy that resulted in a number of head clashes. When Munyai dropped Kominisi in the sixth round, it appeared a push down similar to those by the challenger, but the referee regarded it a knockdown and gave the mandatory standing eight count.

That round looked to have turned the fight in favour of Munyai who then grew in onfidence and started dominating the rounds. He worked Kominisi's body enough and the challenger appeared to have run out of steam in the final rounds, his legs wobbly for a while. But Munyai is not a powerful puncher and could not finish his adversary off. Still, he appeared to have done enough to retain his title even if via a draw. To most people's astonishment though, all three judges gave Kominisi the victory.

Berman was perhaps the most surprised and his plan to suggest a rematch to the canps is one that is likely to be supported by many of those who had field the Centre Court and those who watched on the television. Meanwhile Kevin Llerena declared himself 'ready' to take on 'the big boys ' in the heavyweight division following his unanimous points - two 120-108 and a 118-110 - victory over the huge Polish fighter Mariusz Wach. Berman is excited that the country finally has a potential contender in the sport's most popular division and plans to arrange more fights to help "Two Guns" work his way to the top.