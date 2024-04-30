SA government lead tributes for boxing legend Dingaan Thobela

The tributes continued to flow for South African boxing legend Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela as news of his death was confirmed on Monday. It was believed that Thobela had been battling an undisclosed illness, before he was found deceased at his home in Johannesburg on Monday.

He was 57. The SA government led the tributes for the former boxing star on X, formerly Twitter.

Good morning South Africa.



May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend🤍 pic.twitter.com/z1AjVFlrTI — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 30, 2024 ‘With a heavy heart’ “Good morning South Africa. Saddened to hear about the passing of #TheRoseOfSoweto

With a heavy heart, condolences to the family and let the memories of Dingaan Thobela bring comfort. May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend.” Orlando Pirates Football club posted: @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of South African boxing legend, Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela.

On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Thobela family. Rest In Peace, Champ.” The SA minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said: “Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My thoughts are with the Thobela family and the South African boxing fraternity.”