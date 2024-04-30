SA government lead tributes for boxing legend Dingaan Thobela

The tributes continued to flow for South African boxing legend Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela as news of his death was confirmed on Monday.
It was believed that Thobela had been battling an undisclosed illness, before he was found deceased at his home in Johannesburg on Monday.
He was 57.
The SA government led the tributes for the former boxing star on X, formerly Twitter.
“Good morning South Africa.
Saddened to hear about the passing of #TheRoseOfSoweto
With a heavy heart, condolences to the family and let the memories of Dingaan Thobela bring comfort.
May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend.”
Orlando Pirates Football club posted: @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of South African boxing legend, Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela.
On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Thobela family.
Rest In Peace, Champ.”
The SA minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said: “Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My thoughts are with the Thobela family and the South African boxing fraternity.”
Thobela had a long boxing career that ran from 1986 until 2006. The highlight was when he beat American Tony Lopez in a rematch at Sun City in 1993 to claim the WBA Lightweight title.
As many boxers do though, Thobela retired and then reversed that decision two years later for one last hurrah. At the age of 40 in 2006, he took on Soon Botes for the South African Super Middleweight title. However, it would turn out to be the last fight of his career as he lost to a fighter he had beaten earlier in his career.