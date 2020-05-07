Sonny Bill Williams versus Mike Tyson 'would be enormous'

LONDON - All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams has been in talks about a $1million charity boxing match with Mike Tyson.

Promoters contacted the Kiwi star on Monday about a potential bout in Australia when Covid-19 measures are lifted.

Williams is undefeated in seven bouts during his boxing career, including a victory over Tyson’s former rival, South African Francois Botha in 2013.

Superstar fighter Tyson has held home sparring sessions during the lockdown — and Melbourne boxing promoter Brian Amatruda wants to arrange a three-round contest.