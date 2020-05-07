Sonny Bill Williams versus Mike Tyson 'would be enormous'
LONDON - All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams has been in talks about a $1million charity boxing match with Mike Tyson.
Promoters contacted the Kiwi star on Monday about a potential bout in Australia when Covid-19 measures are lifted.
Williams is undefeated in seven bouts during his boxing career, including a victory over Tyson’s former rival, South African Francois Botha in 2013.
Superstar fighter Tyson has held home sparring sessions during the lockdown — and Melbourne boxing promoter Brian Amatruda wants to arrange a three-round contest.
"I’d hold it at Melbourne Arena where we’d get over 10 000 or even Princes Park where they got 30 000 for Jeff Fenech versus Azumah Nelson," Amatruda told Daily Mail Australia.
"I’d make it part of a card with a world title fight for Tayla Harris on it. It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event."Daily Mail