South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi dies after suffering brain injury

Johnnesburg — Lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a bout at the weekend in Durban, Boxing South Africa (BSA) confirmed on Wednesday.

Buthelezi fought in a 10-round World Boxing Federation All Africa lightweight fight against compatriot Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday, but the contest was stopped by the referee when he appeared to shadow box an invisible opponent.