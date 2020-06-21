Stop encouraging Mike Tyson's comeback bid, says Frank Warren

CAPE TOWN – Mike Tyson stepping into the ring again is something that Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is against.

Warren confirmed last week that there had been an offer for Fury to take on his idol and the former undisputed world heavyweight champion in a charity fight.

“The offer Tyson has was given to him,” Warren was quoted by Metro.co.uk. “There has been talk about Mike Tyson doing an exhibition with Tyson Fury. There has been a conversation, but not with me. To be honest, it’s not something I’m interested in,” said Warren.

The biggest issue Warren has is Tyson’s age and believes the 53-year-old shouldn’t be encouraged to step back into the ring.

“Mike is old. He’s not any better than when Danny Williams and Kevin McBride beat him,” Warren continued. “I’m totally against it all to be honest.