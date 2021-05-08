Sylvester Chipfumbu shows composure to win EFC bantamweight title

CAPE TOWN - The Extreme Fighting Championship has a a new bantamweight champion.

Africa’s premier mixed martial arts promotion - restarting its engine again with EFC 85 following more than a year of hibernation due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown - wrapped the gold strap around Sylvester Chipfumbu’s waist after a stellar performance by the Zimbabwean who dominated the incumbent, Faeez Jacobs for the majority of their five-round fight which ended in a unanimous decision (48-47 50-45 49-46) at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg.

The first round saw Sylvester make good inroads with his striking, rocking Faeez for a moment before Faeez landed a more significant blow which dropped Sylvester almost finishing the fight. However, the Zimbabwean handled the pressure well as Faeez tried to finish the job while the contender showed composure on his back, subduing any threats.

The second, third, fourth and fifth rounds saw Sylvester slowly gain ascendancy with no intention of stopping as he controlled the exchanges and range with takedown after takedown and superior grappling.

The UMF fighter even gave Faeez the opportunity to stand up from their ground battle on numerous occasions, allowing Faeez to find an opening and implement his strong striking game - however, the man known for his lethal stand-up was a shell of the fluid loose striker he once was.

Credit must be given to Sylvester’s corner which included former EFC Bantamweight champion, Demarte Pena and current Welterweight champion, Themba Gorimbo for the game plan they brought and the hours of grind they put in to turn Sylvester into the complete and ever-growing athlete he is today.

Your other results:

Fight 1: Middleweight: Zika Magengele beat JT Botha via TKO (ref stoppage due to strikes).

Fight 2: Women’s Flyweight: Ceileigh Niedermayr beat Christine Wolmarans via rear-naked choke.

Fight 3: Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman beat Billy Oostuhuzen via rear-naked choke.

Fight 4: Lightweight: Cole Henning beat Serge Kasanda via unanimous decision.

Fight 5: Middleweight: Diego Bandu beat Stefan Pretorius via KO.

Fight 6: Featherweight: Nerik Simoes beat Claude Ntumba via KO.

Fight 7: Bantamweight: Asiashu Tshitamba lost to Sindile Manengela via unanimous decision (29-28 29-28 29-28).

Fight 8: Flyweight: Nkazimulo Zulu beat Fafa Dwama via triangle choke.

Fight 9: Middleweight: Martin van Staden beat Pietie Coxen via rear-naked choke.

Fight 10: Lightweight: Boyd Allen beat Bruno Mukulu via unanimous decision.

Fight 11: Bantamweight Title Fight: Sylvester Chipfumbu beat Faeez Jacobs via unanimous decision 48-47 50-45 49-46.

@juliankiewietz