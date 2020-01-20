JOHANNESBURG – The general narrative around Peter “Terror” Mathebula has been that while he was a great boxer, but his lack of discipline ensured he lost his WBA flyweight title in his first defence.
It has been said that upon making history by becoming the first black South African man to win a world boxing title, by beating South Korea’s Tae Kim Shik in Los Angeles in 1980, Mathebula - who died aged 67 on Saturday - slacked off in his training and ate carelessly.
No wonder, they say, he went down in the seventh round against Argentinian Santos Lacier at Orlando Stadium in 1981.
Dr Peter Ngatane, a long-serving member of the sport who fought out of the Dube Club in his youth, says nothing could be further from the truth.
“All that happened after Terror became champion was that his handlers failed him. For those of us on the outside, looking in we saw it as a case of him not being given the opportunity to defend his title.”