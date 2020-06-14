Tyson Fury calls for the protection of colonial statues
CAPE TOWN – WBC world heavywight champion Tyson Fury has made an impassionate plea to UK prime minister Boris Johnson to protect colonial statues in the country.
Waves of Black Lives Matter protests across the country have called for the removal of colonial statues as they represent a system of oppression that led to the subjugation of millions of non-Europeans across the globe.
The statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in front of the British Parliament was boarded up after it was sprayed with graffiti during last week’s anti-racism demonstrations.
Fury, also known as the Gypsy King, took to Twitter to urge Johnson to make sure the colonial statue of Churchill was protected from harm.
“BorisJohnson grow a pair. Do not let anyone desecrate our great leader’s monument. ILOVEYOUENGLAND,” tweeted the boxer.
View this post on Instagram
This is the great man sir Winston Churchill, a man who saved millions of lives in the uk 🇬🇧 and around the world 🌍 he made it possible to live in the world we know today, don’t forget if Hitler would of won the war there would be no Black,Gypsy,Jew, in Europe as he would of killed them all. We owe our lives to this legend of a leader, Sir Winston Churchill I salute you as A patriot of England & the world heavyweight boxing champion & the Gypsy King. RIP #worldsgreatestleader @borisjohnsonuk grow a pair. Do not let anyone desecrate our great leaders monument. #ILOVEYOUENGLAND
A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on
Taking to Instagram, Fury continued: “This is the great man sir Winston Churchill, a man who saved millions of lives in the UK and around the world. He made it possiblel to live in the world we know today. Don’t forget if Hitler would of won the war there would be no black, gypsy, jew in Europe as he would of killed them all (sic).
“We owe out lives to this legend of a leader, Sir Winston Churchill I salute you as a patriot of England and the world.”
IOL Sport