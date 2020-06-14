Tyson Fury calls for the protection of colonial statues

CAPE TOWN – WBC world heavywight champion Tyson Fury has made an impassionate plea to UK prime minister Boris Johnson to protect colonial statues in the country.

Waves of Black Lives Matter protests across the country have called for the removal of colonial statues as they represent a system of oppression that led to the subjugation of millions of non-Europeans across the globe.

The statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in front of the British Parliament was boarded up after it was sprayed with graffiti during last week’s anti-racism demonstrations.

Fury, also known as the Gypsy King, took to Twitter to urge Johnson to make sure the colonial statue of Churchill was protected from harm.

“BorisJohnson grow a pair. Do not let anyone desecrate our great leader’s monument. ILOVEYOUENGLAND,” tweeted the boxer.