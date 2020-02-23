Tyson Fury poses with his belts during a press conference after his fight against Deontay Wilder. Photo: Steve Marcus/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – After Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to reclaim the WBC heavyweight title, thougts immediately moved to a unification bout against Anthony Joshua. But, instead of looking too far ahead, Fury chose to enjoy the moment, and said he expected a second rematch against Sunday’s opponent Wilder.

“The spoils of war have just happened,” he was quoted by The Guardian. “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay will need time to recover from the fight, but I’m almost sure that he will take a rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher.

“At any time he can take somebody out. With that danger, then you’re always in a fight. I’m pretty sure we’ll run it back again if he wants to. But if he doesn’t want to, these are my promoters and whatever they want to do, I’m happy with.

“Whoever’s next will get the same treatment, that’s for sure,” said the Gypsy King.