WATCH: 53-year-old shirtless Mike Tyson looks ripped in latest workout video
LONDON – Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson broke the internet again on Tuesday, this time after taking off his shirt while working out and displaying the physique of a 25-year-old in his prime.
The boxing great has been working out after announcing he was returning to the boxing ring to take part in exhibition fights to help raise money for charity.
Speculation about who he will step into the ring with has been rife, with names such as Sonny Bill Williams, Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs thrown about.
The man affectionately known as Iron Mike has insisted he will not fight former All Blacks centre Williams, and denied reports last week he would stepping back in the ring with Holyfield, who beat him twice when they were in their heyday.
UFC fighter Vitor Belfort posted a video of Tyson without his shirt on and looking ripped on his Instagram page. According to Metro.co.uk, the Brazilian mixed martial artist, along with recently retired UFC champion Henry Cejudo, have been giving Tyson a few tips.
Tito Ortiz has recently talked up the prospect of meeting the former boxing champion in an MMA fight, telling TMZ, “
“I got a phone call and someone started asking me, ‘What do you think about fighting Mike Tyson?’ I was like, ‘Really?’ This is an opportunity that I like. I’m in.
“I’m not sure if it’s going to be MMA or boxing yet. I haven’t even gotten that far,” said Ortiz. “We both have got to be cleared by the athletic commissions.
“That’s the biggest thing. Either one. I’ve been boxing for 20 years. My boxing skills have gottn better and better,” he said.
IOL Sport