WATCH: Deontay Wilder delivers powerful Black Lives Matter poem

CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has delivered a powerful poem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests broke out all over the United States – and as far as the United Kingdom and South Africa – after George Floyd, an unarmed black man was killed by police in Minneapolis. The incidend once again brought to the fore racial inequality, and sports stars such as Colin Kaepernick, Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton have spoken out against it. Wilder posted a titled, “It isn’t about Blacks vs Whites. It’s about Blacks vs Racism.” The poem began: “Til this day! As if 400 years of slavery wasn’t enough.

‘From the womb, as a black man we were born to be tough. Lynched, whipped, burned was a thing of the past but ‘TIL THIS DAY—jail, rape, gun, how long will it last?

‘As if Malcolm X and MLK wasn’t a must. As Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin all died from just being us!

‘Dark like molasses, black like the night. United we stand, together we fight. Fighting for Ahmaud Arbery and all of the others.

‘Tell me, why y’all killing our sisters and brothers. ‘Til this day!

‘I don’t remember a time when none of my people did anything to you people, other than work hard and try to be equal.

‘Now y’all mad at protests and riots? We showed you nothing but peace. We’re done being quiet.’

IOL Sport