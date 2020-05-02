WATCH: Mike Tyson trains for surprise comeback

CAPE TOWN – Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has received backing from the likes of Dwayne Johnson, daughter Laila Ali and Jon Jones after posting a training video on Instagram.

The 61-year-old Tyson last week revealed he was hitting the mitts again in a bid to make a surprise comeback to the ring.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts,” the former world champion said last week.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring. I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go t the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” he said.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother****** like me.