WATCH: You won't believe who I'm fighting, says Mike Tyson

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has distanced himself from a trilogy fight against Evander Holyfield, and told rapper Lil Wayne he’s fighting someone bigger. Holyfield has been trying to set up a third fight between the former world champions, and last week suggested their representitives had met to talk about a deal. But, in an interview on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show, Tyson said people “won’t believe” who he will step into the ring with. “I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt in my life. God has been merciful to me man. I’m gonna get on it, I’m looking good,” said the boxer who was affectionely known as Iron Mike. “Yo Wayne, I’m 230 pounds (104kg) right now! Man I’m just getting ready you know. I’m just getting ready to help some people out who are less fortunate than me. I’m gonna do this charity event,” he said.

“I’m going to take this money and help these homeless and we’re going to help these addicted brothers. Because I’ve been homeless and I’ve been addicted so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like I did,” said the 53-year-old Tyson.

Asked by Lil Wayne if he will be stepping into the ring with Holyfield, Tyson said: “Na, na we got many guys. Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this man.

“W’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now. You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Sometime this week we’ll have the contract done.

“And whatever money we get, it’s goin gto somebody else. I’m not going to make any money – probably the company, my wife because she’s partners with me, she’ll make some probably. But my money is going to charity.”

Shannon Briggs, another former world heavyweight champion last week said he and Tyson had reached an agreement to face each other and they were hoping to fight at the Statue of Liberty on July 4.

IOL Sport