It is just as well that Brad Binder has extended his contract with Red Bull KTM until the end of 2026, because it is quite clear that although they have made major strides together, there is still much work to do. Binder claimed a workman-like podium in Austria on Sunday in a controlled ride that saw him finish comfortably second. But as non-challant and error free his ride was, Binder and Co had no answers for the imperious victory of defending MotoGP champions Francesco Bagnaia

When the Ducati rider pulled the trigger midway through the race, he smoked Binder and the rest of the field, winning his fifth GP of the season by more than five seconds. There is no doubt that Binder and KTM should be well-pleased with their current form, but the 28-year-old admitted after the race that they will have to focus on some key areas of the RC16 if they are going to challenge for the honour of the top step. Said Binder: “I knew from (Saturday) that we were looking for drive grip but I did everything I could; protect where I could and push where I could on the brakes. “I tried to keep (Bagnaia) honest in the first half of the race but there was a moment where the rear grip just said goodbye, and I knew I had to be clever and just bring the bike home. The team made another huge step and I could brake so much later and so much harder.

"I lost the front three times in one lap"



One of those races where you give it everything but it's just not quite enough. "We still have a bit of work to do but I cannot thank them enough. It is awesome to be on the podium twice here in Austria and at their home Grand Prix." It was a sentiment shared by team manager Francesco Guidotti "Another good result for Brad and a second podium here," he said.

“At the moment we are not able to catch the world champion, who is in his best form but Brad fought like a lion, as usual. Second place was hard-won because the conditions were tough but he managed the race so well. “Another brick in building our future." The house that KTM is building is certainly taking on the shape of Binder's vision after it was revealed before the Austrian GP that he had signed an early contract extension with the Austrian-based team. Binder has been a member of the KTN operation since 2015.

He won Moto3 championship with Red Bull KTM Ajo in 2016, finished second in Moto2 with the same outfit in 2019 before progressing to the KTM factory team a year later. "Brad is a rock of our team," said Guidotti, "and it is great news that he will stay even longer with us. "We've been building a relationship and a project for a long time now. He brings a winning spirit to our box but also stability and an important understanding of KTM.

"He is always an exciting rider to watch and a fantastic guy to work with … There is still so much potential to come.” Pit Beirer, KTM’s motorsports director was also full of praise and well-pleased at the development. “Keeping Brad at the sharp point of our MotoGP program was a big priority for us," he said.