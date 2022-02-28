Brad Binder feeling good ahead of new seasons, aims to challenge top three

Johannesburg — The objective for Brad Binder is quite clear for both his supporters, team and himself: Challenge the top three as often as possible, where possible and when possible. That is not merely an educated guess, or a pie-in-the-sky aspiration drummed up by those who have followed his career, but rather the frank assessment from the Red Bull KTM rider himself. Binder expressed this view yesterday while speaking to Independent Media; and while he revealed this particular ambition, he also expressed confidence that he now has the package to attack the 2022 MotoGP season, more so than last year.

“It was good to see that the pre-season testing was positive,” Binder said. “We made some small steps forward from last season so I am going to (the season-opening race in) Qatar feeling a lot more confident than I have been in previous years ... Things have been good and I would really like to improve on my result from last year, but mainly I would like to be trying to fight amongst the top three week-in and week-out. “I believe I can do it and I am sure the bike has made a good step forward. It is going to be much more competitive … The first race is always a bit up and down, but from thereon in when the races get underway, we can really get a good idea of what we need to improve and where we are at that point.”

Binder finished his second stint in the elite class sixth overall last season, and also claimed his second MotoGP victory with a courageous flag-to-flag triumph in Austria. Nevertheless, the 2020 Rookie of the Year and KTM in general, in many respects, had an underwhelming season as much more was expected from the Austrian team. During the recently concluded pre-season testing in south-east Asia, Binder finished 11th overall on the timesheets. That might not seem enough to overturn the advantage of early favourites Honda, Yamaha and Ducati, but framed within the context that Binder was only 0.5 seconds behind those front-runners, it becomes clear that progress is slowly being made. Moreover, instead of overhauling their entire design philosophy for this year, KTM have opted to continue the development of the RC16, taking small steps forward to make them more competitive. It is a strategy that is and will pay dividends in the season to come, according to Binder, and which has boosted the South African’s confidence.

“I wasn’t happy most of last year,” Binder said. “I didn’t feel like we were at a point where I could really perform the way I wanted to and the way that I was capable of. “I feel like the guys have done their homework during the off-season. Our changes that we have at the moment are quite small, but they are helping. We are finding the right way and we are moving in a good right direction, which is the most important… “I have been working hard this off-season and I am ready. It is the first time in a while that I have felt really confident ahead of Qatar, so we will see if it works or not.”