Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton were among eight drivers demoted after race stewards ruled late on Sunday that they had committed track limits violations in the Austrian Grand Prix. In a race of attrition, punctuated by safety cars, the stewards found they had lost track of some of the violations.

A note from the sport's governing body FIA said there had been more than 1,200 potential track limits breaches in the race. In the confusion, Aston Martin filed a post-race protest. Late on Sunday evening, after checking their sums, the stewards penalised eight drivers.

"An examination of the list of deleted lap times... revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the Stewards for potential penalty," said a statement. "It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied." BREAKING: Eight drivers receive post-race penalties for track limit infringements during the race



The top 10 results change, although the podium remains unaffected #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/scwtaQG96q — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023 Five racers in points positions were all found to have committed one breach and had 10 seconds added to their times.

Sainz of Ferrari, the highest-placed finisher to be punished, dropped from fourth to sixth. Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin both gained a position. The Austrian Grand Prix race start in all its glory 🍿#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/g7ehAd8BKj — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2023 Hamilton fell from seventh to eighth, swapping places with Mercedes teammate George Russell. Pierre Gasly of Alpine dropped a place to 10th. Alex Albon of Williams Mercedes was punished but stayed in 11th just outside the points.