In a surprising move, Chelsea Football Club has revealed their home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

The decision comes after the club's previous deal with telecommunications company, Three, expired at the end of the last season and was not renewed. Designed by renowned sportswear makers, Nike, the new kit pays homage to Chelsea's successful season in 97/98 when they triumphed in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, The League Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup under the management of Gianluca Vialli. The classic design includes a touch of white to the traditional blue, celebrating the glorious achievements of the past.

With images shared on the Club’s social media accounts, the kit launch was graced by club stars Sam Kerr, Kadeisha Buchanan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Enzo Fernandes. Former Chelsea legends, Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo, also took part in the unveiling ceremony, adding a nostalgic touch to the event. Notably, Chelsea has declined shirt sponsorship offers from an online gambling company, and the supporters' trust expressed concerns about any potential partnership with such entities.

The Premier League had previously announced its intention to remove gambling sponsors from shirts by the end of the 2025/26 season, raising further challenges for the club in securing a suitable sponsor. According to Vanguard, a potential deal with streaming service Paramount+ was also blocked by the Premier League due to concerns about upsetting current broadcast rights holders, who might be uncomfortable working with a competitor. Despite the absence of a front-of-shirt sponsor for the time being, Chelsea decided to release the kit to allow fans to purchase them before the start of the new season in August.

The club emphasised that the new design pays tribute to its illustrious past, with gold detailing and an iridescent crest symbolising the prestige and glamour of Chelsea's famous King's Road during the 90s. Commenting on the quality of the kit on Twitter, Chelsea highlighted the use of Nike Dri-FIT ADV, an advanced technology that keeps players dry and comfortable throughout the game. The breathable fabric ensures sweat evaporates quickly, allowing players to stay cool and focused on the pitch. While the kit is currently sponsorless, Chelsea has not ruled out the possibility of securing a shirt sponsorship before the season commences. They assured fans that any changes to the kit, including the addition of a front-of-shirt partner, would be communicated in due course.