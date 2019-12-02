Coca Cola Royal Rumble hits Cape Town this Thursday









Kids and fans of all ages will have another chance to catch their favourite grappling and high-flying heroes when the Coca Cola Royal Rumble hits Cape Town this Thursday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Kids and fans of all ages will have another chance to catch their favourite grappling and high-flying heroes when the Coca Cola Royal Rumble hits Cape Town this Thursday. Following a successful Collision Tour - which saw the United States of America’s finest stars compete against Africa’s household in Cape Town and Johannesburg - The African Wrestling Alliance has decided to bless fight fans with an early festive gift at the Goodwood Civic Centre this week. The event will not only see 22 warriors lay their bodies on the line in an exciting Royal Rumble, but there too will be titles - All African Heavyweight and Cruiserweight - on the line, providing the perfect opportunity to settle all grudges and lay claim to whoever wants Gold the most. Wrestling legend and AWA’s Shaun Koen is keen to help revive the sport in South Africa and looking back at the Collision Tour, he believes that the sport is on the right track. In october, The AWA in conjunction with Top Stars Wrestling Federation (TSW) first announced the COLLISION TOUR following on from their joint venture and success of streaming the first live South African professional wrestling show on FITE.tv.

The first show on the tour took place on the 30 October 2019 at GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, before the athletes flew to Carnival City for the last show on 1 November 2019.

“We can’t complain about how things have gone so far.

“We’ve had a phenomenal (Collision) Tour with great turnouts and attendance from the public. With the Americans coming out here to compete, we proved that South Africa’s standard is of a high level.”

So if you are an adrenaline junkie who loves grappling and high-flying maneuvers, get down to the Goodwood Civic Centre for some hard hitting action.

Tickets are available from R70 and can be booked by contacting 082 456 0792.





