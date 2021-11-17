Calling all golfers! Win with IOL Sport and the Joburg Open

Johannesburg - Are you a good Golfer with a good handicap? Then this, once in a lifetime chance to tee up alongside the Sunshine and European Tour golfing greats in the 2021 Joburg Open Pro Am on Tuesday, November 23 at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, is for you.

Simply tell us your THREE favourite golf courses to play in Joburg, to stand a chance to win. First Prize: 1 slot to play in the 2020 Joburg Open Pro Am Second Prize: Signed Cap - by the Winner of the 2021 Joburg Open

Third Prize: Signed Flag - by the Winner of the 2021 Joburg Open The Competition closes at noon (12h00) on Friday 19 November 2021. Winners will be notified by phone. HOW TO ENTER

Email your THREE favourite golf courses to play in Joburg, your Name, Surname, Email address and Golf Handicap to [email protected], to stand a chance to win. TERMS AND CONDITIONS The eligible winner must produce proof of being fully vaccinated prior on the day of being notified as the eligible winner. If proof cannot be provided, IOL Sport will move to the next eligible drawn name on the list.

An official golf handicap is required to qualify for the prize. The competition winner’s handicap, as per their course handicap at Firethorn at Randpark Golf Club is 18 for men and 24 for ladies as determined by their handicap index. * Additional T’s & C’s: The first prize winner must make their own travel/transport arrangements to and from the Randpark Golf Club.