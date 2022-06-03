Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Independent Media and Solly M Sports are giving 3 lucky readers a chance to win a Football Jersey of their choice.

Solly M Sports now open in Cape Town

Solly M Sports now open in Cape Town

Published 3h ago

Share

Solly M Sports now open in Cape Town:

With over 30 years of experience, we have established ourselves as South Africa’s leading independent sports outlet.

Story continues below Advertisement

We are key distributors for brands such as Adidas, Nike & Puma amongst others & also import/manufacture our in-house brand. Our team-wear variety, great prices & customer service sets us apart from our competitors.

After countless requests, we are proud to have launched this online store to add even more value to you, our valuable customer.

Solly M Sports now open in Cape Town

We have now opened our first store in Cape Town situated at Shop B3, Access Park, Kenilworth. Pop in to visit us or shop online https://www.sollymsports.com with free delivery countrywide with all orders over R750(T&Cs apply)

Story continues below Advertisement

Independent Media and Solly M Sports are giving 3 lucky readers a chance to win a Football Jersey of their choice.

Enter Below

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Competition entries close on June 15, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Cape TownFootball4ir

Share