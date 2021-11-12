SportCompetitions

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates jersey winners with IOL Sport and Vodacom’s Vodapay

Congrats to all our winners in the Vodacom VodaPay Soweto Derby Competition:

VodaPay is a mobile phone payment app that is completely safe and allows fans with a valid South African cell phone number and bank card to make payments faster, easier and remotely. And it’s free.

From monthly bills to municipality accounts to online, or in-store shopping, VodaPay offers a safe, simple and secure payment option, and with exclusive offers on pricing.

As part of the launch in the build-up to the Soweto Derby, we gave 10 lucky readers some amazing prizes.

Our big winner Angelo Lawrence says “This is the first competition that I have ever won in my life – Thank you Vodacom and Independent Media.”

Winners below:

A Lawrence

Orlando Pirates

J Mixon

Kaizer Chiefs

A Shumba

Orlando Pirates

M, Moyo

Kaizer Chiefs

D, Gabriel

Kaizer Chiefs

B. Mazibuko

Orlando Pirates

U.Pillay

Orlando Pirates

T.Ndaba

Orlando Pirates

D. Klaasen

Kaizer Chiefs

B.Giyose

Kaizer Chiefs

All winners prizes have been sent to them by our courier partner.

