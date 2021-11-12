Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates jersey winners with IOL Sport and Vodacom’s Vodapay

VodaPay is a mobile phone payment app that is completely safe and allows fans with a valid South African cell phone number and bank card to make payments faster, easier and remotely. And it’s free.

Congrats to all our winners in the Vodacom VodaPay Soweto Derby Competition:

From monthly bills to municipality accounts to online, or in-store shopping, VodaPay offers a safe, simple and secure payment option, and with exclusive offers on pricing.

As part of the launch in the build-up to the Soweto Derby, we gave 10 lucky readers some amazing prizes.

Our big winner Angelo Lawrence says “This is the first competition that I have ever won in my life – Thank you Vodacom and Independent Media.”