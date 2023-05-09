Durban – Professional golfers can sometimes go for years without winning on the PGA Tour, but for some, winning on a debut performance is possible.

This is the case when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Wells Fargo Championship. The 29 year-old American Wyndham Clark seized victory after defeating Olympic champion Xander Schauffele yesterday at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Clark carded a total 19-under 265 for the win and walked home with $3.6 million plus 500 FedEx Cup points.

He shot a bogey-free eight-under in the third round, which propped him up for Sunday's victory. Schauffele wasn't too far behind after shooting seven-under 64 on Saturday, but fell short on Sunday, carding a total 15-under 269. It was after Clark’s win that the Wells Fargo Tournament took a humorous turn.

Scottish golf reporter Diane Knox shared a video online showing the names on the Wells Fargo trophy over the various years while CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was speaking to Clark in a post-game interview. While zooming in on the trophy, Covid-19 could be seen engraved under the year 2020. Image: @Diane Knox Balas. Covid took the Wells Fargo trophy after 2019 champion Max Homa and before 2021 victor, Rory Mcllroy.

Tweeps found it hilarious, while the journalist sitting next to the trophy during the interview [Balionis], replied online and said she didn't notice the pandemic listed as a champion. Image: Twitter. Some Tweeps even asked whether Covid shot 19-under par that year. What is also intriguing about the trophy is that golf is generalyl viewed as a game run by elite for elite, but now, tournament organisers seem to be loosening up and showing a witty sense of humour.