Advocate Ntsebeza calls for submissions from those mentioned in SJN hearings

JOHANNESBURG – The SJN hearings’ Ombudsman, Adv. Dumisa Ntsebeza, said on Thursday he’d invited “those who were adversely mentioned during the course of the hearings,” to formally respond to allegations. The deadline for those submissions is August 18.

"The Office of the Transformation Ombudsman is currently in the process of notifying those who have been adversely mentioned during the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings," the SJN said in a statement on Thursday. The hearings will briefly be halted on Friday following an address by Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa. The SJN will resume hearings again on August 23. Ntsebeza has said on more than one occasion this week, how he wanted those mentioned at the hearings to respond to allegations. Thus far, only the Proteas head coach, Mark Boucher has come out publicly to state he would be co-operating with the SJN.