Afridi has faith in current Pakistan team to face England on home soil

KARACHI – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said he has high hopes from this Pakistan team which will take on formidable England in three Test matches.

Pakistan will start their Test campaign on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"English conditions are difficult when it comes to Test matches. I have high hopes from our team and I think even if they can draw the series, it would be equal to winning," Afridi told a Pakistan cricket website.

"I think the presence of this management is a big plus for our team and I am confident that these former stalwarts will be able to guide the players well session to session in the Tests," he added.

The spin squad with the spin wizard Mushtaq Ahmed! pic.twitter.com/vMVXW8vKeR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

Afridi also said he expects Babar Azam to shine in the series.