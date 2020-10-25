Beresford Williams and five CSA Board members quit
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa have bowed to the national government’s ultimatum with a host of Board members, including acting president Beresford Williams tendering their resignations on Sunday morning.
Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa had given CSA a deadline to formulate a new interim governance structure by Tuesday if they wanted to avoid government intervention.
Williams, along with Eastern Province’s Donovan May‚ Limpopo Cricket’s John Mogodi‚ Tebogo Siko from the Northerns Cricket Union and Boland’s Angelo Carolissen, have also tendered their resignations with immediate effect.
Siko and Mogadi will, however, remain on the Members' Council.
Williams said that he remains “deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket”, while Carolissen claims that “these challenges have made huge demands on his career outside of cricket and that it is in his and CSA’s best interest to resign from the Board”.
Free State’s Zola Thamae is the last remaining non-independent director on the Board.
Independent director Dheven Dharmalingam, who sent a letter to CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza on Thursday evening stating he too would tender his resignation should the Members Council request it “in the interests of cricket”, has also now resigned.
“I commit to working with the Board, Members' Council & management, should they have a need. Notwithstanding the difficult times, it was a pleasure working with everyone. I wish & hope that CSA finds peace in the coming months & cricket takes centre stage,” Dharmalingam said.
The plan going forward will be for the remaining independent board members‚ a representative nominated by the Minister Mthethwa‚ one by Sascoc and another one by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and former national cricketer pending approval from the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) will comprise the new interim board.
