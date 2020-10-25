Beresford Williams and five CSA Board members quit

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa have bowed to the national government’s ultimatum with a host of Board members, including acting president Beresford Williams tendering their resignations on Sunday morning.

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa had given CSA a deadline to formulate a new interim governance structure by Tuesday if they wanted to avoid government intervention.

Williams, along with Eastern Province’s Donovan May‚ Limpopo Cricket’s John Mogodi‚ Tebogo Siko from the Northerns Cricket Union and Boland’s Angelo Carolissen, have also tendered their resignations with immediate effect.

Siko and Mogadi will, however, remain on the Members' Council.

Williams said that he remains “deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket”, while Carolissen claims that “these challenges have made huge demands on his career outside of cricket and that it is in his and CSA’s best interest to resign from the Board”.