Bryce Parsons was the big winner at the 2019 Cricket South Africa Breakfast Awards. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday hosted its annual CSA breakfast awards as amateur cricketers were honoured for their stellar performances over the last year. The awards breakfast commemorates the accomplishments of the blossoming talent in the country as CSA continues to drive its vision of making cricket a truly national sport of winners.

The function was held in Pretoria, as 25 awards were handed out, with the big winner being South Africa Under-19 captain Bryce Parsons of Central Gauteng, who walked away with two prizes.

The 18-year-old all-rounder was named Under-19 Cricketer of the Year for his efforts with the national team and also collected the Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player of the Tournament.

The KFC Mini-Cricket coach of the year award went to Marelise Lombard from Central Gauteng Lions, while the KFC Mini- Cricket Co-ordinator was scooped by Eastern Province’s Gugu Ndulama.

Neil Brand of Northerns bagged the CSA Student Cricketer of the Year prize, while his former coach at the union, JP Triegaardt, who has left over the winter to rejoin Northern Cape, picked up the Pitchvision Senior Provincial Coach of the Year title.

Northerns also swept the women’s awards with Nadine de Klerk named CSA Girls Under-19 Player of the Tournament for her supreme all-round efforts during the competition. Her more senior compatriot Sune Luus, who also captained the Proteas Women in 2019, was voted CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year.

The CSA Three-Day Provincial Cup and Provincial One-Day Cricketers of the Year went to Glenton Stuurman of Eastern Province and Mpilo Njoloza of Western Province respectively.

There were joint winners in the Kemach JCB Groundsman of the Year category for the first time with Bethuel Buthelezi and Evan Flint securing the award for their outstanding work in keeping the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in a world-class state. '

African News Agency (ANA)