Leo Carter made history by hitting six sixes in an over in the Kings' T20 win over the Knights in Christchurch. Photo: Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT

CHRISTCHURCH – Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter emulated the likes of Gary Sobers and Yuvraj Singh by smashing six sixes in an over during a Super Smash Twenty20 match in Christchurch on Sunday. Left-handed batsman Carter scored 36 runs against spinner Anton Devcich, bowling for Northern Districts, in the 16th over with some powerful leg-side hitting.

"I basically just stepped across and swung as hard as I could," the 25-year-old told broadcaster Sky Sport.

"I'm not so sure I got many off the middle, but pretty short boundary there, so they just carried over, I was pretty thankful for that."

Carter finished with an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls as Canterbury chased down an imposing target of 220 with seven balls to spare.