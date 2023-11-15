Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Controversial late pitch switch pays off perfectly as hosts India sparkle with bat and ball in World Cup semi-final

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during their Cricket World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during their Cricket World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

The controversial late pitch switch played perfectly for hosts India as they beat New Zealand to advance to Sunday’s final of the Cricket World Cup.

Pitch 7 was originally intended for the clash, but before the game began, a decision was taken to switch to Pitch 6, which had already staged two games during the tournament.

During the game, Virat Kohli moved clear of Sachin Tendulkar when he scored his 50th ODI century, while Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 7/57, the best ever ODI figures in India’s history.

In the end, India were able to win the game by 71 runs despite a stubborn century by Daryl Mitchell.

According to reports, ICC’s independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson was not happy about the late change in a leaked email.

In the mail, he alleged that the pitch that will be used in Ahmedabad for the final on Sunday “will be the first ever ICC CWC final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board.”

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

India CricketNew Zealand CricketVirat KohliCricketCricket World Cup 2023Cricket World CupODICricket World Cup 2023