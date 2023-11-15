Controversial late pitch switch pays off perfectly as hosts India sparkle with bat and ball in World Cup semi-final

The controversial late pitch switch played perfectly for hosts India as they beat New Zealand to advance to Sunday’s final of the Cricket World Cup. Pitch 7 was originally intended for the clash, but before the game began, a decision was taken to switch to Pitch 6, which had already staged two games during the tournament.

During the game, Virat Kohli moved clear of Sachin Tendulkar when he scored his 50th ODI century, while Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 7/57, the best ever ODI figures in India’s history. In the end, India were able to win the game by 71 runs despite a stubborn century by Daryl Mitchell.