Cricket community mourns the death of Robin Jackman

Former England fast bowler and cricket commentator Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75, cricket's governing body (ICC) said on Friday.

"We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75," the ICC said on Twitter.

"The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Jackman played for Surrey for 16 seasons from 1966-1982 and picked up more than 1,400 first class wickets, but he played only four tests for England, making his debut when he was 35.

He also played for Western Province in South Africa and he married a South African. His links with the country in the apartheid era led to a cancelled test match between England and West Indies in Guyana, however, as the squad stood by him and refused to play when the government ordered his deportation.