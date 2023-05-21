Cricket SA names 15-player men’s Under-19 50-over squad to tour Bangladesh

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named a 15-player South Africa Under-19s (SA U19s) men’s squad to tour Bangladesh for a five-match 50-over series during the winter. The announcement follows a four-day selection camp which was held at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria this week.

The 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Alumni Liam Alder and Kwena Maphaka have been included in the squad. They are joined by Dewan Marais, Juan James, David Teegar and Richard Seletswane, who were part of the junior Proteas team which won last season’s CSA T20 Knockout Competition. The tour takes place from July 3 to 18 with the final itinerary to be finalised in the coming weeks.

SA Under-19s Convenor of Selectors Patrick Moroney said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate each of the players on their selection for the tour. It is through our Talent Acceleration Program (TAP) that these players have been identified, with most of them having competed in the Khaya Majola and Cubs Weeks last season. “We’re excited by the quality of players emerging from our youth pipeline and we have identified a great blend of players for this tour to Bangladesh, with two of them (Liam Alder and Kwena Maphaka) bringing international experience after playing in last year’s U19 World Cup in the West Indies.

“While this tour will give us a good idea of the character of the players, it will also give the players an opportunity to put their skills to the test in similar playing conditions to those of next year’s World Cup in Sri Lanka. “We recently had a change in management, with Malibongwe Maketa taking over from Shukri Conrad as head coach of the SA U19s, and the players have adapted extremely well to Mali and his coaching staff, and particularly enjoyed the selection camp this week.” SA Under-19s men’s squad:

Liam Alder (Warriors), Esa Gangat (Eastern Province), Thebe Gazide (Lions), Bennie Hansen (Western Province), Juan James (Western Province), Tristan Luus (Titans), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Dewan Marias (Easterns), Romashan Pillay (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Sipho Potsane (Lions), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Lions), Richard Seletswane (Lions), David Teeger (Lions), Johnathan van Zyl (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) and Oliver Whitehead (Western Province). Non-traveling reserves: Martin Khumalo (Easterns), Riley Norton (Boland) and Ntando Zuma (KwaZulu-Natal Inland).

Management: Malibongwe Maketa (Head Coach), Blanche Conradie (Team Manager), Thabang Kumalo (Fielding Coach), Justin Sammons (Batting Coach), Rory Kleinveldt (Bowling Coach), Curtly Diesel (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Sheenagh Jordaan (Physiotherapist) and Kyle Southgate (Performance Analyst).