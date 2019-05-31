Johnny Kleinveldt represented both Western Province and Transvaal under the banner of the South African Cricket Board, and formed a formidable new-ball combination with Vinnie Barnes in the 1980s. Photo: Jonathan Kleinveldt/Facebook

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) paid tribute to former Western Province and Transvaal all-rounder Johnny Kleinveldt, who died on Thursday.

Kleinveldt had been battling poor health for some time, according to CSA. He represented both Western Province and Transvaal under the banner of the South African Cricket Board, and formed a formidable new-ball combination with former Proteas assistant coach and current CSA High Performance Centre manager Vinnie Barnes in the 1980s.

He was also a hard-hitting lower-order batsman.

“The Kleinveldt name is synonymous with cricket,” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“His sons, Matthew and Garon, both represented Hampshire 2nd XI when the family was based in England and Matthew is a current member of the Western Province side and has played on occasions for the Cape Cobras.

“Johnny’s nephew, Rory, has represented the Proteas in all three formats, including four Test matches against Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

“If Johnny’s career had not coincided with South Africa’s international isolation he would in all probability have earned international colours as well.

“On behalf of the South African cricket family, I extend our deep sympathy to his family, friends and cricketing colleagues.”

Thoughts and prayers are with Matthew, and the extended Kleinveldt family at this very difficult time. Rest In Peace Johnny!!! Gone but certainly not forgotten. 😢😢😢 #ToThoseBeforeUs 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/g4hSyVBcKf — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) May 30, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)