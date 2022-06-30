Cricket South Africa appoint Enoch Nkwe to replace Graeme Smith as Director of Cricket

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa are set to unveil Enoch Nkwe as the new Director of Cricket later on Thursday. Nkwe will replace former Proteas captain Graeme Smith who opted not to renew his contract at the end of March.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport understands that Cricket SA have opted for Nkwe ahead of former Proteas all-rounder and current Warriors coach Robin Peterson. The 39-year-old has occupied the role of "strategic cricket consultant” at the Highveld Lions since he quit as Proteas assistant coach last August. He previously coached the Lions franchise to two titles - the T20 Challenge and the Four-Day Sunfoil Series in 2019 before being appointed Interim Director of the Proteas later that year for the tour to India.

Nkwe was then appointed assistant to current Proteas coach Mark Boucher, but resigned due to indifferences about "team culture" in the national team. More to follow... @ZaahierAdams