CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki has high hopes for Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe

Cape Town — Cricket SA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki is hoping new Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe will help the organisation "turn the corner" and reach "greater heights". Nkwe was unveiled on Thursday among a strong of new appointees at Cricket SA along with Mtunzi Jonas joining as CCO, Tjaart van der Walt as CFO and Wanele Mngomezulu as CMO.

The 39-year-old replaces former Proteas captain Graeme Smith, who opted not to renew his contract at the end of March. He previously coached the Lions franchise, where he was recently still employed as a "strategic consultant" to two titles — the T20 Challenge and the Four-Day Sunfoil Series in 2019. He also led the Jozi Stars to the inauguraral Mzansi Super League T20 title. This success saw Nkwe promoted Interim Director of the Proteas in 2019 for the tour to India before becoming part of current Proteas coach Mark Boucher's support staff as assistant coach.

This arrangement, however, did not last long with Nkwe resigning due to indifferences about "team culture" in the national team. Nkwe was chosen ahead of former Proteas all-rounder and current Warriors coach Robin Peterson, who as IOL Sport understands, was a initially a strong candidate to succeed Smith. "CSA is intentional in turning the corner and reaching greater heights," said Moseki.

"The appointment of these executives is intended to strengthen CSA's resolve and anchoring the administration with the best expertise on offer. "I am delighted that CSA has attracted this calibre of talent, which will change the fortunes of the organisation into the future. It is against this background that I congratulate the appointees for making it through the stringent recruitment process, which merited their appointments. "They have indeed demonstrated their desire to serve this beautiful game in the different portfolio’s by bringing their capabilities to bear."

Nkwe also has further international experience with the Netherlands team as the assistant coach and also assistant coach of Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada where the team finished runners up. Smith was largely praised for his work during a difficult period for Cricket SA as he helped restore the organization's batterd reputation with his international adversaries, particularly the BCCI where his relationship with former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was critical. The fact that the lucrative India tour to South Africa went ahead amidst the Covid-19 Omicron crisis that engulfed South Africa towards the end of last year was a major factor during Smith's tenure.

However, the racial allegations that were levelled at Smith, which he was later cleared of, as a result of the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings had a huge impact throughout period had a massive negative impact. Equally, Smith's relationship with Boucher and the way he was appointed as national team coach was constantly debated. He was later cleared of these allegations too. Nkwe's primary objective will be to rebuild a working relationship with Boucher after their differences over the past year.