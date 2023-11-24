CSA to discuss SA U19 captain’s comments after he dedicates award to ‘young soldiers of Israel’

Cricket South Africa on Friday reportedly said they will sit down and discuss SA U19 captain David Teeger’s recent comments made at an awards evening. While accepting the Absa Jewish Achiever award in Johannesburg, the 18-year-old batsman dedicated his prize to “young soldiers in Israel”.

He said: “Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel.” According to reports, CSA board chairman Lawson Naidoo said the comments would be discussed at a board meeting. As reported by IOL earlier this week, the teenager’s comments did not sit well with the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), who called on CSA to suspend the player.

“We want Teeger to be suspended from representing the Gauteng Lions and from representing the South African under-nineteen cricket team at the World Cup in Sri Lanka,” the PSA said on Monday. “That David Teeger’s comments are clearly a provocative and inflammatory political statement, worsened by the fact that he made it at a time when thousands of innocent Palestinian people, men, women, children and babies were being killed by the Israeli army.” According to reports, nearly 15,000 Palestinians, thousands of them children, have been killed in a ground and air offensive launched at Gaza by the Israeli government.