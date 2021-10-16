Dale Steyn calls out Cricket SA for IPL faux pas on Instagram

Cape Town – Cricket South Africa shot themselves in the foot on Saturday morning when they congratulated Lungi Ngidi for winning the Indian Premier League title with Chennai Super Kings on Friday in a now deleted Instagram post. Proteas star Ngidi did not feature in Friday’s final, and played just three games this season, picking up just five wickets for the Super Kings.

Du Plessis also finished the season with 633 runs, just two behind the competition’s top scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 635. CSA’s snub of Du Plessis, along with Imran Tahir did not sit well with the recently retired Dale Steyn. “Who’s running your account? Last I checked, Faf isn’t even retired, Imran isn’t retired. Both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they not worth a mention? Disgusting,” the Phalaborwa Express commented on the now deleted post.

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021 After CSA blocked the comments, Steyn took the issue to Twitter, tweeting: "CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. "CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too (sic)."

Cricket South Africa eventually relented, and posted a new Instagram post: “Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably Faf du Plessis who put in a Man of the match performance.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket South Africa (@cricket_south_africa) The incident comes just days ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup, which both Du Plessis and Tahir were available for, but were ghosted and then snubbed by Cricket South Africa.