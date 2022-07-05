Dewald Brevis signs deal to play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL

Cape Town — South Africa’s cricket prodigy Dewald Brevis has taken another major step in his fledgling career with the teenager set to turn out for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in next month’s Caribbean Premier League. Brevis, 19, who has yet to play a first-class match in South Africa, shot to prominence earlier this year during the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean where he scored 506 runs at an average of 84.33 in six innings. He smashed two centuries and three fifties to break India’s Shikar Dhawan’s record for the most runs in the tournament.

These heroics for the SA U-19 team catapulted Brevis onto the global stage where after he was purchased by the Mumbai Indians for R6 million at the 2022 Indian Premier League auction. Brevis’ star continued to rise at the IPL where he struck 29 off 19 in his maiden innings against Kolkata Knight Riders before smashing Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for 28 runs in an over, which included four successive sixes. He will be joined at the Patriots by fellow South African Dwaine Pretorius. The Proteas all-rounder will be playing in his first CPL.

The Patriots, who are captained by former West Indies T20 all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, have also beefed up their squad with Sri Lanka and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Pakistan youth international Qasim Akram. @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport