Dewald Brevis to finally get some red-ball game time against the West Indies

Cape Town — Dewald Brevis will get his first taste of senior red-ball cricket this week when he turns out for the SA Invitational XI in the three-day tour match against the West Indies at Willowmoore Park in Benoni starting on Tuesday. Brevis, the former SA Under-19 starlet, has been sensational in white-ball cricket, particularly T20 where he has already tasted action in the Indian Premier League, Caribbean League, and of course, the recent Betway SA20.

The teenager also blasted a record 162 off 57 balls in last year’s CSA Domestic T20 competition for the Titans to underline his talent. He has, however, yet to be tested in the longest format of the game and hasn’t played any form of red-ball senior cricket as yet. Senior pundits, including his idol AB de Villiers, have encouraged Brevis to fine-tune his game by playing four-day cricket.

Another promising talent Bryce Parsons has also been included in the 13-man squad. The former SA U19 captain is in good form after striking his maiden first-class century last week to drive the Dolphins to an impressive eight-wicket victory over Western Province at Kingsmead. Equally, Western Province’s Daniel Smith also gets a look in along with young Lions seamer Codi Yusuf, who is fresh off a stint with the Paarl Royals in the SA20. Fellow Lions and Royals all-rounder Evan Jones is another to look out for.

The fixture is an unofficial three-day match and will form part of the visiting team’s preparations ahead of the first Betway Test against the Proteas, which is scheduled to get underway on February 28 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa Invitational XI squad against West Indies Corbin Bosch (Titans), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Ruan de Swart (Dolphins), Evan Jones (Lions), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors), Wandile Makwetu (Lions), Hlompho Modimokoane (Dolphins), Smangaliso Nhlebela (Titans), Thando Ntini (Dolphins), Bryce Parsons (Dolphins), Jiveshan Pillay (Titans), Daniel Smith (Western Province), Codi Yusuf (Lions).

