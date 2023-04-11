Division two cricket stronger with Geoffrey Toyana's appointment

Gqeberha – New coaches have been appointed and player signings completed, all which make division two cricket in South Africa stronger than before. Promotion-relegation has made things a lot more interesting in domestic cricket.

In the first year of the new domestic structure, there was a clear gap in quality between division one and two. Now that promotion-relegation has taken its effect for the first time, the quality in division two has gotten a lot better.

The stigma that division two cricket is not up to standard is fading as “big” players and coaches start to embrace being involved in the second division. Former Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Gihahn Cloete is one of the “big” players who will play in the second division next season.

Cloete will play his second season for the Knights, who have been relegated to division two after two poor seasons at the top. Jacques Snyman, who is a former Proteas T20 batter, will also stay in the Free State and feature in the second division for the Knights next season. The biggest boost for the division has been the appointment of coach Geoffrey Toyana, who will now take over from Sandile Masengemi at Easterns.

Toyana has been appointed coach of the Easterns team that is currently playing in the second division. Toyana is one of the most successful coaches in SA and has produced some of the country’s top talents, which include star batter Quinton de Kock. As a teenager, De Kock matured superbly under Toyana’s guidance at the Lions and many players, including Kagiso Rabada had a taste of Toyana’s coaching style before making it to the national setup.

Toyana will bring all his experience and hunger to the second division, and from that only growth is certain for the division. From a bigger picture point of view, a stronger second division will mean a stronger and more competitive first division. No team in division one can afford being complacent with the new personnel who has been added in division two during the transfer window.