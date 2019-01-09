Titans chief executive Jacques Faul says Albie Morkel deserves a send-off from the fans. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“Time has run out for me on the cricket field,” says Albie Morkel, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The 37-year-old all-rounder, who played for the Titans in South Africa, played in one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20 internationals for the Proteas between 2004 and 2015.

His only Test came against Australia at Newlands in 2009, where he scored 58 in his only innings, while his last international was a T20 game against India in Cuttack in 2015.

Morkel was renowned for his hard hitting as a left-hander in the middle-order, while he also bowled handy seamers.

His last game for the Titans was in the Abu Dhabi T20 event last October, while he captained the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League towards the end of 2018.

“Time has run out for me on the cricket field, and I would like to announce my retirement from the game. The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey, with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever,” Morkel said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank Jacques Faul (Titans chief executive) and everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream.

“The squad is in a healthy state, and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress that the younger players will make. I will forever be a big Titans fan.

“I want to say a big thanks to Cricket South Africa, because it was a huge honour to represent my country.

“Thank you to my family, friends, supporters and sponsors who were there for me through thick and thin, and most importantly my wife, who played an unbelievable supporting role, allowing me to do what I love.

“Professional sport can be a ruthless space to operate in, and it’s impossible to do it without a solid support system. Thank you so much.”

That’s the end for me and what a journey it’s been! Plenty of memories good and bad, but I was blessed with a very long career. Thanks @Titans_Cricket @OfficialCSA, will enjoy the game now from the other side. pic.twitter.com/sXik0KYFbz — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) January 9, 2019

Titans boss Jacques Faul added that Morkel had been an “incredible servant” to the franchise, and that he hopes to organise a farewell match, possibly against an English county side.

“We want to thank him on all his years of sterling service, and for all the entertainment and success he brought to SuperSport Park. He was massively respected in the change-room, and loved in the stands, and that is a tribute to not only his ability as a cricketer, but also as a person,” Faul said.

“He deserves a send-off, and also a chance for the Titans fans to say a fond farewell. It wasn’t just for Titans that he was a massive player, because he also served the Proteas with distinction.”





