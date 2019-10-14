All systems go as Mzansi Super League 2.0 tickets go on sale









Dane Vilas lifts the trophy as Jozi Stars win the inaugural 2018 Mzansi Super League. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – It is all systems go for the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 with tickets going on sale across Ticketpro retail outlets from today. Tickets will cost from R60 each with more information available on www.mslt20.co.za and on the Ticketpro website www.ticketpro.co.za for their different regional outlets across South Africa. There will be free entry for children under three with a half price discount for scholars, students and pensioners. The second edition of the tournament kicks off with the mouth-watering affair - and a repeat of the exciting inaugural final in 2018 – when defending champions Jozi Stars take on Cape Town Blitz at Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, 8 November. On Saturday, Durban Heat will raise the temperature in the first coastal fixture of the weekend when they host Tshwane Spartans at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban (12.30pm).

It is double-header action on Sunday when Paarl Rocks and Blitz clash in the first Cape Derby of the tournament at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl (10am).

Also on Sunday, the Nelson Mandela Giants will get their first action of the season against Stars at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth (2pm).

Thabang Moroe: We are anticipating a number of sold-out games, like we experienced in the first edition, proving that MSL is a popular event for South Africans. Photo: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

On retaining the same ticket prices from last year, Thabang Moroe, Cricket South Africa’s Chief Executive, said:

“What remained key in the ticket pricing was feedback from the general public, who felt that the cost from last year was more than affordable. We want to keep the fans coming through to our cricket stadiums around the country and to maintain the momentum of a sold-out final, like last year.

“For that price, fans get to see their cricket heroes displaying quality cricket on the field of play. They also get to be a part of fantastic entertainment and activities that will be on offer on match day.”

The good news is that all Standard Bank Proteas players, as well as the international marquee signings, will be available from the start of the tournament subject to fitness regulations.

The list of superstar cricketers that will flock to our shores include Chris Gayle (Stars), Wahab Riaz (Blitz), and recent 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup winners in Jason Roy (Giants) and Tom Curran (Spartans).

The South African marquee signings are Kagiso Rabada (Stars), Quinton de Kock (Blitz), Imraan Tahir (Giants), AB de Villiers (Spartans), Faf du Plessis (Rocks) and Andile Phehlukwayo (Heat).

Opening weekend fixtures

MATCH DATE HOME TEAM VISITORS VENUE TIME

1 8 Nov Jozi Stars CT Blitz Imperial Wanderers 17:30

2 9 Nov Durban Heat Tshwane Spartans Kingsmead 12:30

3 10 Nov Paarl Rocks CT Blitz Eurolux Boland Park 10:00

4 10 Nov NMB Giants Jozi Stars St George’s Park 14:00

Sport Reporter



