BLOEMFONTEIN – A magical career-best unbeaten 172 by Raynard van Tonder underpinned a dominant opening day for the VKB Knights in their top-of-the-table 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Momentum Multiply Titans in Bloemfontein on Monday.
The 21-year-old, who two games ago struck a then best franchise score of 165, went even bigger this time as the Central Franchise powered their way to 320 for three after winning the toss and batting at the Mangaung Oval.
His fourth career century came from 307 balls and included 16 fours and a six, while it also continued the incredible rise of the former South Africa Under-19 captain, which is made all the more impressive considering his runs are flowing from an unfamiliar role as opener.
The Grey College graduate was given excellent support by his captain, Pite van Biljon (70 off 106 balls, 10 fours, 1 six), ensuring the second-placed team were on course for a massive first innings score again their top-of-the-table visitors.
The men from Centurion were bolstered by the inclusion of Standard Bank Proteas Lungi Ngidi and Heinrich Klaasen for the game, but even with their strong XI in front of him, the young Van Tonder was not fazed.