Eric Simons, coach of Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the 2019 Mzansi Super League 2.0 Player Draft at the Walter Sisulu Square, Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Lessons learned from the inaugural player draft process in the Mzansi Super League last year led to a number of household names, including a few Proteas, not being picked up in the draft for the 2019 competition. While youngsters like Marco Jansen (Durban Heat), Matthew Breetzke (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) and even 17-year-old Afghan international Waqar Salamkheil (Tshwane Spartans) pocketed some hefty cash after being picked yesterday, it was the absence of players like Dane Piedt, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy and even Kyle Verreynne that were major surprises.

While Hashim Amla withdrew his name from the draft list a few days ago, others including some notable overseas names just didn’t mesh with needs of the six franchises. Liam Plunkett, who was a key member of England’s World Cup squad went undrafted as did Pakistani pair Mohammed Amir and Imad Wasim.

“It’s so difficult to get your balance right; with your South African cricketers, the skills required, the conditions in which you will play and also players not always being available,” said Giants head coach Eric Simons. “Balance” was the watchword at the Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto where the draft was held. The 2019 MSL starts on 8 November.

The defending champions the Jozi Stars stuck largely with the core of the unit that won them the competition last year, while the Spartans have a distinct home flavour to their squad with nine players either still at Centurion or who had learned their cricket there.

Cape Town Blitz:

Quinton de Kock, Wahab Riaz, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Janneman Malan, Asif Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sisanda Magala, Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokoana, Aviwe Mgijima

Jozi Stars:

Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Dan Christian, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, Simon Harmer, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nono Pongolo, Ethan Bosch, Delano Potgieter

Durban Heat:

Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee, Dane Vilas, Ravi Bopara, Marco Jansen, Malusi Siboto, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayan, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg,

Tshwane Spartans:

AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Lutho Sipamla, Tony di Zorzi, Morne Morkel, Heinrich Klaasen, Roelof van der Merwe, Pite van Biljon, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch,

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants:

Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, Heino Kuhn, Junior Dala, Marco Marais, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger.

Paarl Rocks:

JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Bjorn Fortuin, Cameron Delport, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Hardus Viljoen, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ferisco Adams, Kerwin Mungro,

* Each team will be able to add an additional player, called a “wild card” either from the draft list or the Provincial T20 Knockout Challenge that will be played on 13 and 20 September.





