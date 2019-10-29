CAPE TOWN – An unbeaten 81-run partnership between Matthew Kleinveldt and Jason Smith helped the Cape Cobras fight back on day two of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The pair helped their side recover from 73/4 to reach stumps on 154/4, still trailing by 196 after the visitors had early posted 350 at Newlands.
Fresh from a career-best 175 in the previous game, Kleinveldt was the key man for the home side thanks to his unbeaten 70 (164 balls, 13 fours), while Smith was alongside him on 41.
They were fighting to get their side out of a hole, which was created by a double strike from Glenton Stuurman (2/31).
Earlier, it was the Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts who helped lift his side to a strong first-innings score.