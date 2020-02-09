PIETERMARITZBURG – A polished performance with bat and ball from the Cape Cobra’s earned them a valuable five run win over the Dolphins at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Sunday afternoon.
We are now perhaps starting to see why KZN was not given a match match during South Africa’s recent four test series against England. Rain throughout the Zulu Kingdom has been far too frequent this summer and caused a number of Durban Heat matches to be washed out during the 2019 Mzansi Super League campaign. Similarly, South Africa’s second ODI against England at Kingsmead on Friday was washed out. Sunday’s game was reduced to 43 overs for the Dolphins who were set aside a revised target of 286 following a rain delay during their chase.
Batting first, the Cobra’s showed that they have one of the most prolific batting units in the Momentum One Day Cup this season by scoring runs at ease with spinners Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen being the only Dolphins bowlers who had an economy rate of less than 6 runs per over.
After Kerwin Mungroo dismissed Hanno Kotze (12) in the sixth over, Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza went on to put on a classy second wicket partnership of 111 which set a platform for the Cape Town based side to post a formidable score. Prenelan Subrayen brought an end to the partnership in the 27th over after Malan was dismissed for 71 after hitting the ball to Marques Ackerman at deep square leg.
Hamza’s knock was also supported by George Linde who hammered 49 from 28 balls before being trapped LBW by Keshav Maharaj as the Cobra’s posted 320/6 from their 50 overs.