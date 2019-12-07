Titans Chief Executive Officer Jacques Faul has been appointed as acting CEO by Cricket South Africa. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Former Titans CEO Jacques Faul has been apointed as acting CEO by Cricket South Africa following the suspension of the embattled Thabang Moroe on Friday. This was announced by CSA president Chris Nenzani at a press conference at OR Tambo International on Saturday.

Nenzani said former Proteas wicketkeeper and ICC CEO Dave Richardson was his first choice for the position.

According to Nenzani, Richardson said he would not be able to fulfil the position on a full time basis as he had just retired from serving the ICC. He did say he would support whoever was appointed.

Nenzani also included that former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith had accepted the position of director of cricket, and that matter will be concluded by Wednesday.