Titans paceman Junior Dala destroyed the Cape Cobras top-order on Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

CENTURION – Four wickets apiece four Junior Dala and Chris Morris, followed by a blistering Diego Rosier half-century, helped the Titans consolidate their position at the top of the One-Day Cup standings by demolishing the Cape Cobras by 10 wickets in Centurion on Wednesday. The 50-over per side contest at SuperSport Park lasted all but 59.3 overs, as the visitors were first shot out for 151, before the hosts raced to their target with 167 balls to spare – securing a bonus point in the process.

Proteas pair Dala and Morris were instrumental with the ball after bagging 4/29 and 4/23 respectively to leave the Cobras all out in 37.2 overs.

Mark Boucher’s side won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that was fully vindicated by their performance in the field.

The Cape side did make a good start, nonetheless, reaching 73/1, thanks to 30s by Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza.

However, Dala then destroyed the top-order, and after another 30 from Aviwe Mgijima, Morris mopped up the tail as Ashwell Prince’s side lost their last nine wickets for just 78 runs.

In reply, Jonathan Vandiar struck 31 off 28 before retiring hurt on 50, but there was no stopping Rosier.

The right-hander smashed 12 fours and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 92 off only 62 balls to lead his side to a fourth straight victory.

REACTION: An unbeaten 92 on debut. 👏



Diego Rossier talks us through his impressive knock. Have a listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/3YdIKYZDuv — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) March 13, 2019

Heino Kuhn ended on 25 not out, with the Titans racing to the target in 22.1 overs.

They now lead the competition standings by five points as the playoffs loom.

One-Day Cup Log

Titans 23, Warriors 18, Dolphins 16, Cape Cobras 16, Highveld Lions 10, Knights 4

Cricket South Africa