OUDTSHOORN – Dane Piedt returned the best-ever match figures for the Cape Cobras in franchise history as they took a massive step towards the 4-Day Domestic Series title with a resounding eight-wicket win over the Titans late on day three in Oudtshoorn on Wednesday. The home captain, who took 6/75 in the first innings, followed that up with 7/66 to bowl out the defending champions for 151.

It gave the spinner career-best match-figures of 13/141 – surpassing the previous Cobras best of 12/105, taken by Wayne Parnell against the Dolphins at Cape Town in 2015/16.

Piedt also charged past 50 wickets for the season, with his new tally of 52 putting him streets ahead of the chasing pack.

Victory saw the home side move to 171.46 points at the top of the table, although their 25-plus point looked certain to be reduced by the end of the round on Thursday.

However, the Cobras did all that was asked for them in their penultimate fixture at the Recreation Ground this week.

They started day three on 299/5 and managed to add 76 for the final five wickets as Jason Smith made 48.

Sixty-eight of those runs came from the sixth-wicket stand between the all-rounder and Ferisco Adams, who managed 27.

Once the stand was broken on 260, all of the Cobras’ five remaining first-innings wickets fell for 15.

Amongst those was star opener Pieter Malan, who retired hurt on 95 (184 balls, 12 fours) earlier in his innings, as he lasted three more balls without troubling the scorers.

The pick of the bowlers was Shaun von Berg with 4/137, with the Cape side bowled out for 375 – a lead of exactly 100.

But the Titans’ second innings lasted just 65.1 overs as Piedt made merry. His seven wickets included that of top-scorer Andrea Agathangelou (84 off 181 balls, 10x4, 2x6).

Farhaan Behardien (24) was the only other man to hit the 20s, with the visiting side continuing their inconsistencies with the bat this season.

Apart from Piedt, the other spinner, George Linde, ended with 2/45 to leave the Titans all out for 151 and a victory target of 52 for the Cobras.

Debutant Leus du Plooy (2/29) struck twice as Malan was given a break from opening the batting due to his injury, but Zubayr Hamza (26) and David Bedingham (16) guided their side to a vital win.

