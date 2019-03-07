Robbie Frylinck has every reason in the world to be chipper at the moment. His wife gave birth on Wednesday, and a win with the Dolphins boys would go down a treat for the all-rounder. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Dolphins will go again in the Momentum One-day Cup on Saturday, when they host the Cape Cobras in Pietermaritzburg. The Dolphins bounced back from their defeat to the Warriors by defeating the Knights over the weekend.

That saw them stay in touch with their co-defending champions from Port Elizabeth, who themselves suffered a defeat at the hands of a resurgent Titans outfit.

That means there is no side still undefeated in the competition, and the race for the playoffs is well and truly on.

For the Dolphins, who know only too well the importance of securing home advantage for the business end of the competition, the Cobras will present a stiff test of their prowess.

The game on Saturday will likely be JP Duminy’s final domestic game to impress selectors for the final squad for the Proteas’ last two one-day internationals of the summer.

It will be a final audition, perhaps, especially as Duminy has watched others in his lane make hay.

Aiden Markram has struck consecutive centuries, while Rassie van der Dussen has taken his national chance with both hands.

For Duminy, who plays against the Lions on Thursday, the game in Maritzburg is a chance to put the selectors at ease.

Not that he and his fortunes will be a concern for the Dolphins.

They have lost several key players to the Proteas, but they still have a strong nucleus. Much of that core, such as skipper Khaya Zondo, Dane Vilas and Robbie Frylinck, are all in very good form.

Frylinck has every reason in the world to be chipper at the moment. His wife gave birth on Wednesday, and a win with the boys would go down a treat for the all-rounder.

The 50-over tournament is pregnant with explosive possibilities, and the Dolphins maintain that it is their favourite format.

After Saturday’s win over the Knights, they had time to take stock and breathe.

Now, however, they are fully focused on going on another run of victories, to ensure themselves the best chance of defending their title.

The Cobras will return to a Maritzburg ground that saw them come desperately close to the four-day title earlier this season.

Now, it’s a different format, with different priorities. And, hopefully for them, a different outcome.

Saturday’s game at the PMB Oval starts at 10am.





The Mercury

