Grant Roelfosen and Senuran Muthusamy of he Dolphins batting against the Cape Cobras in the Momentum One Day Cup match played at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Phando Jikelo/ANA DURBAN – The Dolphins will be looking to continue their good run in the Momentum One Day Cup when they face off against the Warriors at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Sunday morning. Imraan Khan's side are so far proving to be the team to beat in the One Day Cup this season. They head into Sunday's fixture on top of the standings after having won four out of their five games to date. The two standout performers so far for the Durban based franchise have been wicket-keeper batsman Grant Roelofsen and captain Keshav Maharaj who has led from the front. The 23-year-old Roelofsen has transferred his strong form from the 4-day competition to the One Day Cup. He is currently in second place on the top run scorers list behind only Zubayr Hamza of the Cape Cobras and averages 83.25 with two half centuries and a century to his name at this point. It must also be noted that Roelofsen has played one game fewer than Hamza so far. After being left out of the Proteas white ball sides for the recent series against England and the current series against Australia, Maharaj is showing the Proteas selectors what they are missing out on. He is currently in second place on the top-wicket takers list in the One Day Cup with 11 scalps to his name. He is one wicket shy of the top wicket-taker Thando Ntini (son of legendary Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini). The @Hollywoodbets Dolphins are top of the Momentum One Day Cup log and are hoping to stay there as they meet the @WarriorsCrickEC in Pietermaritzburg this Sunday. If you are in the area, come down and show your support.#DOLvWAR#DolphinsCricket #ReadyForMore pic.twitter.com/6A2iMtznrO — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) February 21, 2020

The Warriors are currently in third place on the One Day Cup standings with two wins, two losses and one no result and head into the game on the back of a dominating win against the Lions. The Dolphins will be strongly tested against the Eastern Cape franchise who boast the likes of established players such as Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Edward Moore, Lutho Sipamla and veteran Andrew Birch.

“It's going to be another tough game this Sunday because we know the Warriors are always a good side,” said Dolphins assistant coach Quinton Friend. “They have brought in Eddie Moore who has got off to a good start and is a danger man up the order.

“They have got a well-balanced side with some really good batters and a lot of experience in their bowling line-up with the likes of Birch who has been around for a long time.

“We just need to make sure we have good game plans in place against a pretty good bowling attack.”

