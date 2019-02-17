The Dolphins' Andile Phehlukwayo plays a shot during their Momentum One Day Cup match against the Titans at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – A vital four-wicket haul by Robbie Frylinck helped the Dolphins make it two wins from two and top the Momentum One-Day Cup standings thanks to a thrilling 12-run win over the Titans at Centurion on Sunday. The Proteas all-rounder claimed four for 53 as the visitors defended their 309-victory target by restricting the hosts to 296 for eight at SuperSport Park.

Frylinck was one of a number of national players to make an impact on the game, with Andile Phehlukwayo gaining some vital mileage in the middle with the bat by top-scoring with 69 off 61 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes). David Miller shone with 47, while there was also a half-century from Dane Vilas (54 off 53 balls, 7 fours).

Lungi Ngidi produced an outstanding return of four for 47.

Then for the Titans, Tony de Zorzi hit a match-high 89 off 101 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes), while Theunis de Bruyn blazed 79 off 62 balls (5 four, 4 sixes).

However, it was the key wickets of Frylinck, two for 64 of Imran Tahir and one for 46 by Prenelan Subrayen that lifted the defending champions to the summit of the table.

It was the Titans that won the toss at the start and opted to bowl first, but the Dolphins looked like they enjoyed the decision by batting strongly all the way through.

Vaughn van Jaarsveld (27) and Morne van Wyk (30) put on 37 for the first wicket, before the latter and Vilas took the total to 88.

A 59-run third wicket stand between wicketkeeper Vilas and Miller then followed before both fell along with Khaya Zondo (7) in quick succession.

At 180 for five, it was the only point where the visitors were under major pressure, but Phehlukwayo and Senuran Muthusamy (43) allayed any fears of a sub-par total by putting on 111 for the sixth wicket to help propel their side to 308 for seven,

De Zorzi and Henry Davids (22) put on a solid 61 at the start of the reply, with the former and De Bruyn putting the host on course for victory with a 114-run second wicket stand.

That put the Titans on 175 for two and they increased their grip on the contest with two more half-century stands – Heino Kuhn (47) and Heinrich Klaasen (32) playing a hand in those – that took them to 280 for three at the end of the 46th over.

But needing just 29 from there, they fell apart in the face of Phehlukwayo and Frylinck’s bowling to fall short of the mark.

